Ravens' Mark Andrews offers diabetes test kit to help save woman during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews helped save a woman's life during a flight to Phoenix on Thursday morning.

The 27-year-old, who has Type 1 diabetes, offered his test kit to a doctor and nurse on the plane as they struggled to find a strong pulse on a woman who was struggling to breathe without oxygen.

Fellow passenger Andrew Springs witnessed the "scary" medical emergency and detailed the three-time Pro Bowler's heroics on social media.

"Her blood pressure was extremely low," Springs wrote in a thread posted to X, "A man in the aisle seat popped up, 'Could it be her blood sugar?' I have a diabetic testing kit.' It was Ravens [tight end] Mark Andrews. Andrews instructed the medical professionals (equal citizen heroes in this story) on using his test kit. Eventually her heart-rate stabilized."

Andrews later confirmed the events, offering credit to the medical professionals on the flight.

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane." Andrews said in a statment from the Ravens. "Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed."

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition with the pancreas making little or no insulin. Andrews was diagnosed at 9 years old and has spoken about the difficulties of the experience.

Having cited the importance of managing his blood sugar with diet and support from his family to avoid complications, he's also been candid about his dedication to raising awareness about diabetes:

"For me, it's just showing people that I'm not shy about my diabetes," Andrews told CBS in July 2023. "I'm not scared to show people that I am a Type 1 diabetic. I'm going to wear it on my sleeve and show people that it doesn't matter what I have. I am going to persevere and be great."

