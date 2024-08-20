Rare blue supermoon dazzles the night sky: See the photos

If the moon seemed extra bright Monday night, that's because it was — in fact, it was the biggest and brightest moon of the year.

The lunar spectacle was the product of two celestial events coming together: A blue moon, and a supermoon, a combined phenomenon that won't be seen again until 2037. A blue moon is a seasonal or monthly full moon, while a supermoon occurs when a full moon orbits closer to earth than normal.

The blue supermoon is expected to be visible until Wednesday, so if you missed it Monday night, you still have chances to view it this week. Below are photos from Monday.

Read more: Here's how you can view the blue supermoon in the United States.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>