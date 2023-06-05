Rangers place ace Jacob deGrom on 60-day injured list, schedule MRI

Philadelphia Phillies v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MARCH 30: Jacob deGrom #48 of the Texas Rangers walks back to the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on March 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers moved ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day injured list Monday with elbow inflammation that has sidelined him since April 29.

deGrom was previously on the 15-day injured list, and the move to the 60-day list is retroactive. The earliest he can return to the Texas lineup is June 28.

General manager Chris Young told the Dallas Morning News that deGrom's symptoms have "come and gone" while declining to confirm or deny that deGrom had experienced a setback in his recovery. The team will know more on Tuesday after deGrom has a second MRI on the injured elbow.

"We want to proceed cautiously and do what's right by him," Young told the News. "That's the biggest factor in this move. We want to make sure the inflammation is gone.

"The [symptoms] have come and gone. He's had good days and bad. It's not been linear."

Young, a two-time Cy Young winner with the New York Mets, joined the Rangers last offseason on a five-year, $185 million contract. The soon-to-be 35-year-old made six starts for Texas before landing on the injured list in April. Through 30 1/3 innings, he's posted a 2.67 ERA and 0.758 WHIP with 45 strikeouts and 4 walks.

deGrom joined the Rangers with a history of injury issues included a hyperextended elbow and elbow soreness on two separate injury list stints. Neither of those injuries sidelined him for an extended period. Young expressed confidence to the News that deGrom will recover.

“Jacob will pitch for us, I’m confident of that,” Young said. “I just don’t know the timing. I know the player, the work ethic and the desire. I believe the player knows his body best and knows what his cues are. When there are good days, we take the next step forward.

“I feel it is the responsibility of the organization to play it cautiously and get it right. I don’t know if there is anything wrong, but I’d hate to push it and make it worse by doing something irresponsible.”