Rangers hire Mike Sullivan as next head coach just days after he was fired by Penguins

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports

It didn't take long for Mike Sullivan to find work. The New York Rangers announced Sullivan as the team's next head coach Friday.

The move comes just days after the Pittsburgh Penguins fired the two-time Stanley Cup champion.

The move marks Sullivan's third stint with the Rangers. He served as an assistant with the team for two separate stints before being hired by the Penguins ahead of the 2015-16 NHL season.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!