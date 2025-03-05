Raiders sign Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to 3-year extension reportedly valued at $106.5M

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension.
Per ESPN, the extension is for three years and $106.5 million with $91.5 in guaranteed money.
