Raiders sign Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby to 3-year extension reportedly valued at $106.5M

Las Vegas Raiders v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 8: Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders stretches prior to an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 8, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Wednesday that they have signed Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby to a multi-year extension.

Per ESPN, the extension is for three years and $106.5 million with $91.5 in guaranteed money.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!