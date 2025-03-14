Rafael Devers says he's 'here to help,' willing to play DH for Red Sox after insisting he plays third base

FORT MYERS, FL - FEBRUARY 26: Rafael Devers #11 of the Boston Red Sox takes batting practice prior to the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

One of the biggest questions in Boston Red Sox spring training camp appears to be resolved. Nearly a month after emphatically stating that he wouldn't move from third base to designated hitter, slugger Rafael Devers has softened his stance.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Devers explained that a conversation with manager Alex Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow convinced him to take a more team-friendly view toward which position he'll play this season.

"We spoke already, and I'm good to do whatever they want me to do," <a data-i13n="cpos:4;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/news/rafael-devers-open-to-playing-dh-for-red-sox">Devers said</a>, through a translator. "I'm here to help. I've already spoken with them about that and they know where I stand, but I'm just ready to play."

That's a decidedly different tone than Devers conveyed shortly after spring camp opened in Fort Myers, Florida when discussing whether or not he'd be willing to move off third base with Alex Bregman and his Gold Glove at the position joining the team.

Asked if he'd be willing to move to DH, Devers flatly said "No." He didn't need his translator for that answer.

"Third base is my position," Devers said, per MLB.com. "It's what I've played. I don't know what their plans are. I know we had a conversation. I made it clear, kind of what my desires were, and whatever happens from here, I don't know."

What changed Devers' mind? Only he, Cora and Breslow may know for certain. Devers declined to provide any further details of their conversation.

However, he hasn't played in any Grapefruit League games this spring while working his way back from shoulder inflammation that compelled the Red Sox to shut him down with eight games remaining on last season's schedule. Devers has pushed his spring debut back several times, telling Cora he needs to get his swing mechanics and timing back.

Not getting any reps at third base, in addition to not batting in game action, may have helped convince Devers that the best move for now is for Bregman to begin the season at third base. Meanwhile, Devers can build his shoulder strength up while playing at DH and not test himself in the field.

Devers' initial protests aside, the Red Sox are a better team with Bregman at third. The 10-year veteran won his first American League Gold Glove last season and rates highly per defensive metrics such as Defensive Runs Saved, Ultimate Zone Rating and Outs Above Average.

Devers is among the worst at the position by those same metrics, but his value is at the plate. Last season, he batted .272 with an .871 OPS, 28 home runs, 34 doubles and 83 RBI in 138 games.

The Red Sox open the 2025 MLB season on March 27 at the Texas Rangers and Devers insists he'll be ready to play by then.