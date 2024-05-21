Rafael Devers hits home run in record 6th straight game to lift Red Sox past Rays

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, left, and first baseman Dominic Smith celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, May 20, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (Chris O'Meara/AP)

Rafael Devers set a new team record on Monday night in Florida.

The Boston Red Sox star has been just about unstoppable at the plate so far this season, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down.

Devers drilled a two-run home run in the fourth inning of their 5-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field. It marked the sixth straight game in which Devers has hit a home run, which set a new Red Sox record and gave him the longest streak in Major League Baseball this season.

RAFAEL DEVERS HAS HOMERED IN SIX STRAIGHT GAMES ‼️



That's a Red Sox record 🙌



(via @RedSox) pic.twitter.com/9Z8gkTQRpr — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 20, 2024

Devers’ streak started in their 4-3 loss to the Rays at Fenway Park last week. Though the Red Sox have won just twice during his run, Devers has come through with a home run every single time. He matched the team’s record with a two-run shot in the sixth inning of their 11-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, which snapped a season-high four-game losing skid.

Six other Red Sox players had hit a home run in five consecutive games. Bobby Dalbec was the most recent player to do it in 2020. Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout hit a seven game streak in 2022. The MLB record is at eight games, and was most recently done by Ken Griffey Jr. in 1993.

Devers has now hit 10 home runs so far this season, and he's recorded a hit in the Red Sox's last 10 games. His six game home run streak matched the longest by a third baseman in the past 100 years, too, according to ESPN.

Devers entered Monday with a .285 batting average, a career-high .384 OBP and a .555 slugging percentage. The 27-year-old has 23 RBI so far this season, his eighth in Boston, too. The Red Sox’s win on Monday brought them back to 24-24 on the year, though they sit in fourth in the AL East standings.