Race for the Case Week 5: Colorado vs. USC, Georgia vs. Auburn & emotional support alligators vs. the Phillies

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 5 matchups in college football against the spread in this week's Race for the Case.

Before making their official picks, the guys dive back into the Ryan Day vs. Lou Holtz saga. Ryan Day’s post-game outburst after beating Notre Dame seems to be stemming from a place other than Lou Holtz. The guys settle on one thing: if Ohio State wants to stop hearing comments about how they lose to more physical teams, they need to start by beating Michigan this year.

Later, the guys run through a handful of make-or-break SEC games that will undoubtedly affect the chase for the playoffs now that October is right around the corner.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders spoke in a press conference this week and was asked about cornerback Cormani McClain’s lack of playing time. Coach Prime opened up and explained that McClain hasn’t prepared himself enough to garner more snaps on the field. The crew is taken aback by Sanders’ honesty, as not many college football coaches will explicitly say that their 5-star recruit hasn’t applied himself enough.

Ross provides an update from the latest College Football Playoff meetings, along with an update on the possibility of Army joining the American Athletic Conference in the future.

The People's Court returns with two cases: first, did New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia urinate on the practice field logo of in-state rival New Mexico? Secondly, the guys go through details a man being denied entry to a Philadelphia Phillies game due to his emotional support alligator.

To close out the podcast, the guys give their Race for the Case picks for the #10 ranked Utah Utes at the #19 ranked Oregon State Beavers, the #8 ranked USC Trojans at the Colorado Buffaloes, the #1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs at the Auburn Tigers, the #13 ranked LSU Tigers at the #20 ranked Ole Miss Rebels, the #11 ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the #17 ranked Duke Blue Devils, and as always, Dan, Ross & Pat give their locks of the week.

1:00 - What was behind the Ryan Day v Lou Holtz beef?

16:44 - Make-or-break games for the SEC

29:01 - Deion Sanders’ comments on Cormani McClain

43:10 - Army could be moving to the American Athletic Conference

51:05 - The People’s Court: field urination & emotional support alligators

59:52 - #10 Utah @ #19 Oregon State

1:02:15 - #8 USC @ Colorado

1:04:38 - #1 Georgia @ Auburn

1:07:25 - #13 LSU @ #20 Ole Miss

1:08:35 - #11 Notre Dame @ #17 Duke

1:11:20 - Lock of the week

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. ETFs are subject to risks similar to those of stocks. Investments focus in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risks and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments. Before investing carefully read and consider fund investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and more in prospectus at invesco.com.