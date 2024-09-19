Race for the Case Week 4 & the ACC is trying to make up with FSU | College Football Enquirer

By Ross Dellenger,Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss the most underrated games to keep an eye on for Week 4. They also cover the potential for reconciliation between the ACC and Florida State, an appreciation for Adrian Wojnarowski after his retirement, and of course the latest edition of Race for the Case.

Also on today's show, they react to Marshall's head coach offering Ohio State players biscuits to transfer, more fans promising to do idiotic things if their team loses, and an insanely stinky competition at the Oklahoma State Fair.

Underrated Week 4 games

ACC and FSU working it out

The last Woj bomb ever

Biscuits for NIL

Dumb fans doing dumb things part 2

People's Court: Stinkin' Sentra

Race for the Case

Follow Dan @DanWetzel

Follow Pat @ByPatForde

Follow Ross @RossDellenger

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Enquirer and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!