Quiz: Sean 'Diddy' Combs arrested, 'The Golden Bachelorette' shines, 'Agatha All Along' brings Marvel back to TV

US-ENTERTAINMNET-MUSIC-AWARD-MTV-PRESS ROOM US producer-musician Sean "Diddy" Combs poses with the Global Icon award in the press room during the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs pleaded not guilty this week to sex trafficking charges. Also in the spotlight is Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos, who handed out her first round of roses on the premiere of the latest Bachelor franchise spinoff. Back on the small screen is Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness in Agatha All Along, Marvel's new series on Disney+.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!