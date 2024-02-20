Quiz: How well do you know Trump's legal cases?

By David Knowles, Yahoo News

Donald Trump made history in March 2023, becoming the first former president of the United States to be indicted of criminal offenses stemming from his alleged hush money payments to two women during the 2016 presidential election.

Since then, Trump has been indicted on criminal charges in three other cases, but his legal woes haven't ended there. In May of last year, a jury in a civil trial found him liable for sexually assaulting and defaming columnist E. Jean Carroll; a second defamation trial resulted in a hefty judgment against him. He, his adult sons and his family business were also found liable by a judge for years of fraudulent business practices in New York.

So how familiar are you of the details in the many legal cases that Trump faces? Take the Yahoo News quiz and find out:

