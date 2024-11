WEST PALM BEACH,FL - NOVEMBER 6: Republican presidential nomine WEST PALM BEACH,FL - NOVEMBER 6: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump walks out on stage with his wife Melania after being declared the winner during an election night watch party at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, FL, on November 6, 2024. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im)

Now that he’s been elected to a second term as president, Donald Trump has turned his attention to preparing to make good on his campaign promises.

Over the course of the election, Trump laid out a vision for a return to the White House that centered on an immigration crackdown and aggressive economic moves.

How well do you know Trump’s plans for his second term? Take this quiz to find out.