Quiz: Hoda Kotb says goodbye to 'Today,' 'Grotesquerie' scores a football player, 'Dancing With the Stars' sends celebrities home

Hoda Kotb FILE - Hoda Kotb appears on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Laura Clark, Yahoo Entertainment

In case you missed it, longtime Today show anchor Hoda Kotb announced she will be leaving the NBC morning talk show in early 2025. In other TV news, Ryan Murphy's new FX horror series Grotesquerie features a famous gridiron champion in the show. Speaking of celebrities, Dancing With the Stars said goodbye to two notable contestants in its first episode of the season.

How well have you kept up with entertainment headlines? Take our quiz to find out.

(And if you need a refresher on what's happened this week in the world of celebrity, movies, TV, music and more, check out our entertainment coverage.)

Good luck!

