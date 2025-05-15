QB Caleb Williams and family tried to avoid being drafted by the Bears, new book reveals

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images (Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By Leocciano Callao, Yahoo Sports

Caleb Williams and his family openly expressed concern over the quarterback going to Chicago before the Bears drafted him in 2024, according to a new book.

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb's father, Carl Williams, told ESPN's Seth Wickersham, author of "American Kings: A Biography of the Quarterback," of their lack of interest in the Windy City.

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl said.

Caleb also saw a bad fit in Chicago, saying, "Do I want to go there? I don't think I can do it with [former Bears offensive coordinator Shane] Waldron."

The Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 pick, and the Bears ended up firing Shane Waldron in November before firing head coach Matt Eberflus.

This breaking news story will be updated.

