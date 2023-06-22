Qatar's investment fund purchases minority stake in Wizards, Capitals and Mystics

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: A general view of the Washington Wizards uniform logo during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Capital One Arena on April 9, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Qatar’s national investment fund has purchased a minority ownership stake of the Washington Wizards.

The Qatar Investment Authority, purchased about 5% of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, according to Sportico on Thursday afternoon. Monumental is the ownership group that includes the Wizards, the NHL's Washington Capitals, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, the G League's Capital City GoGo, Capital One Arena and NBC Sports Washington, among other things.

Specific terms of the investment are not yet known, though the deal now values the group at about $4.05 billion, per the report. NHL owners have already approved the transaction, though the NBA Board of Governors has yet to make it official. Owner and CEO Ted Leonsis will still maintain full control of the organization, and the Qatar Investment Authority will not have a board seat or any voting power whatsoever.

The Wizards were valued at about $2.5 billion by Forbes last fall, which made them the 14th most valuable team in the league. The Golden State Warriors led that list at $7 billion. The Capitals were the NHL's ninth most valuable team at about $1.2 billion, a full $1 billion behind the leading New York Rangers.

The investment by Qatar’s state fund marks just the latest by a foreign government into American sports in recent years. The NBA allowed sovereign wealth funds to start investing into teams as part of the latest CBA earlier this year.