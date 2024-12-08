Puka Nacua shows off hands, feet on sensational sideline catch from Matthew Stafford vs. Bills

Mark-Antony Richards Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, keeps his feet in bounds while making a catch against Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer) (Eric Thayer/AP)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Catches like this are why Puka Nacua is one of the NFL's most exciting young receivers.

With 7:33 left in the first hall of Sunday's showdown against the Bills, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looked downfield to Nacua on the sideline on second-and-10. Nacua delivered with a catch that few in the NFL can make.

The ball was thrown on a line and appeared destined to sail out of bounds. But with cornerback Christian Benford in tight coverage, Nacua leapt face out toward the sideline and raised both hands high to snag the ball from midair.

Then came the hard part. Somehow, Nacua landed with toes from both feet inbounds to complete the catch and the first down.

Benford didn't want to believe it. He stood up from dragging Nacua out of bounds waving his arms, confident that his counterpart didn't secure a legal catch. But his protest was to no avail.

Another angle confirms that yes, Nacua did come down with both feet inbounds and the ball firmly in his grasp. The Rams went on to pay off on the 19-yard gain.

Eight plays later, Nacua scored a touchdown on a jet sweep that Bills defenders were helpless to stop that extended the Rams lead to 24-14.

An injury cost Nakua five games earlier this season. Stafford is certainly glad to have him back.

