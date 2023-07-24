PSG reportedly agrees to record transfer from Al Hilal for Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe attends a training session at the new Paris Saint-Germain training center Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Poissy, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Paris Saint-Germain have accepted a massive transfer offer from Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal for French star Kylian Mbappé, according to multiple reports.

What happens next will ultimately be up to Mbappé, who now has the opportunity to discuss the specifics of the offer with Al Hilal.

"PSG have given permission to Al Hilal to speak to Kylian Mbappé. Which obviously means that they have accepted this €300 million bid," Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol said on-air Monday.

After reportedly offering PSG a massive a €200 million fee (around $222.5 million) on Saturday, Al Hilal made a record €300 million ($332m) bid for the 24-year-old on Monday, according to ESPN.

BREAKING: PSG have accepted Al Hilal's £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe 🇸🇦✅ pic.twitter.com/i78jAwS1QP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 24, 2023

Mbappé is not interested in the offer, ESPN also reported. Al Hilal previously sought after MLS' newest star Lionel Messi. The club is reportedly prepared to offer Mbappé a deal worth $776 million, according to CBS soccer correspondent James Benge.

That package would include a net salary worth €200m per year, reaching the €700 million figure by including commercial deals and leaving Mbappé 100% of his image rights, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Al-Hilal is also reportedly willing to let Mbappé leave for Real Madrid in 2024, the club he's been most linked to for the past several years.

Instead of joining Cristiano Ronaldo in Riyadh, The 2018 World Cup winner has the option to reject the move. It's clear Mbappé won't play for PSG after he was left its summer roster, which was a signal to the rest of the soccer world the club was moving on. But he's still under contract with PSG until next summer, which is when he said he would leave the club.

If the PSG isn't able to move Mbappé by the summer transfer deadline on Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. ET, the club will need to wait until the winter window opens Jan. 1, 2024. In that case, PSG will opt to sit Mbappé in order to protect his transfer fee value, according to a report from ESPNFC.