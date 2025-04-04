Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones officially announces retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 15: Julio Jones #80 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Julio Jones' NFL career has officially come to an end.

On Friday, the Pro Bowl wide receiver announced that he was retiring from the league after 13 seasons. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is best known for the 10 seasons he spent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Julio Jones has announced his retirement after 13 seasons. pic.twitter.com/zqzAvUvazH — NFL (@NFL) April 4, 2025

Jones, who last played in the NFL in 2023, announced the news in a video on social media.

"Today I'm announcing my retirement," Jones said. "It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride."

In the video, Jones thanked his family, teammates, coaches — including Nick Saban, Matt Ryan and Mike Smith — and more. He also thanked each of his NFL teams and the city of Atlanta for giving him the opportunity to play.

Julio Jones, one of the best WRs of all-time, announced his retirement on the social media app, “Squad”. Here is the video: pic.twitter.com/VuGbs4EpR9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 4, 2025

This story will be updated.