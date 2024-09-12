Prime Video's new AI offerings aim to put the viewer in the QB's shoes

So you think you know football? Prime Video is going to put your analytical abilities to the test this season with a full suite of AI-enhanced broadcasts that aim to demonstrate just how complex the NFL game can be.

Starting with Thursday’s Bills-Dolphins game, Prime Video is rolling out AI-powered analysis of on-field action. Dubbed “Prime Insights,” the AI is designed to read coverages, identify potential defensive weak spots, assess mismatches and provide real-time, in-play updates. You know, like a quarterback is expected to do.

Prime Video’s “Defensive Alerts” feature debuted last season, and will be featured in every game this year. The feature uses AI to track defensive players’ behavior and movement pre-snap and create predictions based on that data. With that information, the AI can identify players most likely to rush the quarterback, and the feature grows richer as the game goes on.

Other returning elements: “Prime Targets,” a real-time identification of open receivers; “Four-Down Territory,” showing how far an offense needs to get on third down to give a go-for-it call a high probability of success; and “Field Goal Target Zones,” showing the statistical likelihoods of field goal attempts at various spots on the field.

A new-for-2024 feature, “Defensive Vulnerability,” will point out gaps in the defense that a quarterback can potentially exploit. This feature will also grow deeper as the game goes on. Another, “Pressure Alert,” will identify players putting potential play-altering pressure on the quarterback or the backfield. AI will also identify defensive coverages in real time, giving the viewer an idea of what it’s like to be a quarterback without the possibility of a brain-rattling sack.

Prime Video will also offer an alternate channel — “Prime Video with Next Gen Stats” — that’s pretty much the anti-Manning Cast, all data and data-driven insights. The channel can offer up statistics like ball-carrier speed, closing speed, quarterback throw time, receiver route trees, and even in-play identification of open receivers.

If all of this sounds like AI is taking on roles traditionally handled by offensive and defensive coordinators, well … you’re not far off. Today, AI is enhancing the broadcast. Tomorrow, AI might just take over coaching jobs … at least until AI’s schemes get burned by Patrick Mahomes.

Prime Insights debuts Thursday on Prime Video, and will run within every Thursday Night Football game this season.