Post-Draft Fantasy Football Team Power Rankings

With coaching changes, free agency and the draft in the rear view mirror most rosters are set heading into training camp. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski reveal Yahoo's Fantasy Football Team Power Rankings for all 32 teams.

Harmon breaks the 32 rankings into 3 tiers: The bottom tier, middle tier, top tier. The bottom tier being offenses that look like a mess or are complete unknown based on changes made this offseason. The middle tier is teams with potentially high ceilings but also very low floors with likely a few reliable fantasy starters. The top tier being teams with the majority of their skill players being dependable fantasy starters.

Harmon and Pianowski explain why the Jets are still not in the top tier and why the Chiefs are not a top five fantasy offense. They also share why there's no debate who the number one team is.

1:45 - Explaining the Fantasy Football team power rankings format

4:31 - Breaking down the 3 tiers of the power rankings

4:49 - The bottom tier: Teams with messy or questionable offenses

11:34 - Is there a scenario Kyler Murray doesn't even play this year?

15:45 - Can we trust Green Bay in fantasy with Jordan Love at QB?

18:06 - The Rams are Cooper Kupp... and bust?

21:35 - What's one team in the bottom tier that can make a jump up?

24:03 - Why Sean Payton has more of a leash than Russell Wilson in Denver

25:55 - Why Washington is a darkhorse fantasy offense

30:15 - The middle tier: The high variance tier of offenses

30:45 - Is Desmond Ridder holding back Atlanta offense from greatness?

39:29 - Why the Jets aren't a top tier offense yet

45:21 - The Top Tier: The elite fantasy offenses in the NFL

45:52 - Who's the third best fantasy option in Kansas City behind Mahomes, Kelce?

57:59 - Why there's zero debate who No. 1 is

