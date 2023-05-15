Poker icon Doyle Brunson dies at 89 years old

FILE - Two-time champion Doyle Brunson stares down an opponent in the World Series of Poker at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on July 9, 2005. Brunson, one of the most influential poker players of all time and a two-time world champion, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, according to his agent. He was 89. (AP Photo/Joe Cavaretta, File)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Doyle Brunson, legendary poker player and author, died on Sunday in Las Vegas. He was 89 years old.

Brunson's agent Brian Balsbaugh shared the news with a statement from Brunson's family.

"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson," the statement reads. "He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather. We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."

Brunson, aka Texas Dolly, was a giant on the poker scene who helped popularize the game to the mainstream. He won 10 World Series of Poker bracelets from 1976-2005 including back-to-back wins in the $10,000 no-limit hold 'em main event in 1976 and 1977.

Brunson's first WSOP main event prize in 1976 was $220,000 from a winner-take-all field of 22 players. He won $340,000 in 1977. By 2022, the main event field had swollen to 8,663 global entrants competing for an $80.7 million prize pool. First place awarded $10 million.

'Brunson's Super System' changed the game

Brunson's influence on poker played a major influence on the game's meteoric growth from his rise as a world-class player in the 1970s through the 2003 TV boom and beyond. He parlayed his early WSOP wins into success an author with the 1978 strategy guide "Super System." The 600-plus page book was groundbreaking as one of the first to share in-depth poker insights from a professional to anyone willing to read it. Brunson published a followup titled "Super System 2" in 2005.

Countless recreational and aspiring professional poker players used the knowledge from "Super System" as a foundation for their games. Poker has since evolved to the realm of advanced analytics with top pros using high-powered computer solvers to advance their games. While the information in "Super System" is long outdated, its place in poker history is not.

A face of the TV boom

Poker exploded in popular culture in 2003 when Chris Moneymaker won the WSOP main event. An accountant from Tennessee, the amateur defeated seasoned pro Sammy Farha in a heads up battle for the $2.5 million top prize. The victory broadcast on ESPN inspired amateurs around to world to pursue the game in an effort to repeat his success. It also led to a proliferation of poker on TV, where Brunson became a star.

Brunson was a regular on broadcasts of WSOP events and high-stakes cash games, where his reputation, aggressive play and gregarious personality made him a fan favorite. He won each of his WSOP main events while holding 10-2, a poor starting hand that became his signature. He completed full houses with the holding in each win. The hand inspired players around the world to try to win — largely unsuccessfully — while holding it. Pro Scott Seiver told a story of trying and failing to bluff Brunson with 10-2 on Sunday upon the news of his death.

Brunson continued to play in high-stakes games into his late 80s as televised poker shifted to online streaming.

"We don't stop playing because we get old, we get old because we stop playing," Brunson famously said.

Brunson was remembered fondly by members of the poker community upon the news of his death.

Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988. He is survived by his wife Louise and children Todd and Pamela.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!