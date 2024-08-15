Photos show Mount Etna spewing hot lava into the air as Italian volcano erupts again

Italy's Mount Etna erupts Lava rises from Mount Etna, Italy August 14, 2024. REUTERS/Etna Walk/Marco Restivo (MARCO RESTIVO/REUTERS)

By Yahoo News Photo Staff,Kate Murphy, Yahoo News

Italy's Mount Etna erupted overnight, spewing hot ash and lava into the air, causing travel disruptions in and out of the Italian Island of Sicily, and leaving Catania International Airport closed on Thursday.

The billowing smoke from the eruption affects proper visibility for pilots, which is why arrival flights and departures have been delayed on one of the busiest travel days. It's estimated that flights will resume at 6 p.m. local time Thursday, though the airport has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The travel snarl interferes with one of Italy's biggest national public holidays, Ferragosto, which celebrates the height of summer.

Located on the eastern coast of Sicily, Mount Etna rises roughly 10,900 feet, making it the tallest active volcano in Europe. Derived from the Greek word "Aitne," meaning "I burn," Mount Etna erupts frequently, though its lava has not come close to nearby towns since the 1800s.

Etna has erupted six times since July. Before this week, the latest eruption was on Aug. 4.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!