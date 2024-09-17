Photos: Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent Trump assassination attempt, faces 2 federal weapons charges

In this imaged released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers arrest Ryan Routh, the man suspected in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. (Martin County Sheriff’s Office via AP) (AP)

Ryan Wesley Routh — the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump — made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. Routh was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Authorities said he was spotted on Sunday pointing a rifle through a fence at the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Fla., just 300 to 500 yards away from the former president. A Secret Service agent opened fire when he spotted Routh, who didn't fire any shots.

The suspect fled the scene but was later apprehended on I-95 in Martin County, Fla.

Since his arrest, reports of Routh's criminal history have surfaced. More than 100 criminal counts have been filed against him in North Carolina, including a charge of possessing a weapon of mass destruction in 2002, as he owned a machine gun, according to NBC News.

A pretrial detention hearing was set for Sept. 23, followed by an arraignment on Sept. 30.

President Biden on Monday addressed the apparent assassination attempt, condemning political violence and saying the Secret Service needs help.

"One thing I want to make clear is: The service needs more help," Biden said. "And I think Congress should respond to their need."

Trump reportedly met with Ronald Rowe Jr., acting director of the Secret Service, on Monday to go over changes the agency can make to strengthen security as the former president returns to the campaign trail.

As law enforcement officials continue their investigation, take a look at how the events over the weekend unfolded in the photos below.

