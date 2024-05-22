Photos: Deadly tornadoes sweep through Iowa, leaving homes and businesses in Greenfield destroyed

A woman and a child walk past damage after a tornado Tuesday, May 21, 2024, in Greenfield, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

By Yahoo News Photo Staff,Donnavan Smoot, Yahoo News

A tornado swept through Iowa on Tuesday, resulting in multiple fatalities, dozens of injuries, substantial property damage and widespread power outages.

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms also hit other parts of the Midwest such as Wisconsin and Nebraska. According to the National Weather Service, there were 23 tornado reports on Tuesday — with many coming from the Midwest.

Tuesday’s natural disasters follow a series of severe storms that have ravaged other parts of the country, including Houston and Portage, Mich., in recent weeks.

Several Iowa counties were still without power Wednesday morning, forcing some schools to cancel classes. At a press conference Tuesday evening, Iowa police confirmed that a number of people were killed as a result of the tornadoes, but they were unable to provide an exact number.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds authorized an emergency proclamation for 15 counties in Iowa — allowing the state government to provide financial assistance to its inhabitants. Reynolds is scheduled to visit the small town of Greenfield, which was the hardest hit by Tuesday’s storms, on Wednesday.

