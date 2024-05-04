Phillies shortstop Trea Turner expected to miss at least six weeks with strained hamstring

Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner walks back to the dugout after striking out against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (Alex Gallardo/AP)

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is expected to miss the next six weeks with a strained hamstring. He gave reporters, including The Athletic's Matt Gelb, the news on Saturday afternoon.

Turner suffered the injury in Friday night's game against the San Francisco Giants while running the bases and scoring in the fourth inning. Though he didn't appear to injure himself on the play, Turner was replaced at shortstop by Edmundo Sosa in the fifth.

Considering the six-week timeline Turner mentioned to reporters, the hamstring strain is apparently significant. Returning any sooner "would be a win," Turner said, according to Gelb.

For now, the Phillies placed Turner on the 10-day injured list and recalled infielder Kody Clemens from Triple-A Lehigh Valley for Saturday's game. Sosa is expected to get the majority of playing time at shortstop, though Bryson Stott could move over from second base against right-handed pitching with Whit Merrifield moving back to the infield, where he's played most of his career.

Turner was off to an outstanding start for the Phillies, batting .343 with an .842 OPS in 148 plate appearances. Thus far, he compiled 10 doubles, two home runs, nine RBI and 10 stolen bases while batting second in the lineup.

A two-time All-Star, Turner has a career average of .298 and .833 OPS in 10 MLB seasons.

At 22–11 going into Saturday's play, the Phillies currently hold a half-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East division.