PGA Championship: 1991 champion John Daly withdraws from Oak Hill with injury

John Daly John Daly waits to putt on the second hole during the first round of a Champions Tour golf tournament, Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Hoover, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

John Daly won’t be in New York this week after all.

The iconic and longtime PGA Tour member officially withdrew from the PGA Championship on Monday due to an injury. He was replaced in the field at Oak Hill Country Club by Stephan Jaeger.

John Daly has withdrawn from the PGA Championship due to injury.



Stephan Jaeger of Germany is now in the field. #PGAChamp — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 15, 2023

While officials didn’t specify what injury Daly is dealing with, he’s played sparingly over the past few years. He’s played in just five non-major championships in the past three years on the PGA Tour, and he hasn’t made a cut since the 2019 Barracuda Championship, where he finished in 69th.

The 57-year-old has won once on the PGA Tour Champions, back at the 2017 Insperity Invitational. He’s played five times on the senior circuit this season, with his best finish coming as a T38 at The Galleri Classic in March.

Daly won five times in his career on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2004 Buick Invitational. He got his inaugural win at the PGA Championship in 1991, where he beat Bruce Lietzke by three strokes at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Indiana after starting the week out as an alternate. Daly also won the British Open in 1995 for his second major championship win.

The PGA Championship is back at Oak Hill in Rochester, New York, this week, marking the second of the four major championships this summer. Scottie Scheffler, who sits at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Rankings, opened as a slight betting favorite on Monday over top-ranked Jon Rahm.