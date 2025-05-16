PGA Championship: A snake has invaded Quail Hollow

By Jay Busbee, Yahoo Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Turtles were the animal of the day during Round 1 of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C. Now, we've got a snake.

This took place at No. 10, near Shaun Micheel's ball, where a brave — some would call stupid — volunteer did his best Steve Irwin impression to clear the fairway.

Not sure of the species here — does it matter? — but it eventually made its way into the rough where ... it allowed Micheel to hit his shot but only got closer to the gallery. So is that supposed to be a good thing?

Seems like the best place to watch this year's PGA Championship might be at home. Just sayin'.

