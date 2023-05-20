PGA Championship Round 3 tee times: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau paired together

2023 PGA Championship - Round Two ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 19, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Sure, there will be plenty of focus on the final groups on Saturday at the PGA Championship, featuring co-leaders Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners at 2:50 p.m. ET. Fellow leader Viktor Hovland with play with Justin Suh in the group in front of them at 2:40 p.m.

But no pairing will bring more intrigue than the 2:30 p.m. tandem of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. These two have history, to say the least.

Tensions rose between the two in 2021 when Koepka, apparently annoyed about DeChambeau's slow play, gave an infamous eye roll during an interview with Golf Channel. Koepka's face quickly became a meme and the so-called feud between them was about the only thing anyone in golf wanted to talk about for a few months.

TNT took advantage of the moment and putted the two against each other in its annual version of "The Match" which Koepka dominated in November 2021.

Both players have said they've since squashed the beef while both have defected for LIV Golf.

Either way, it should make for a fun spectacle when they tee it up on Saturday at Oak Hill. Who will be able to catch Scheffler and Co. at the top of the leaderboard on Moving Day?

Here's a full list of Saturday's tee times and pairings:

All times Eastern

8:10 a.m. — Mark Hubbard, Rikuya Hoshino

8:20 a.m. — Yannik Paul, Denny McCarthy

8:30 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Lee Hodges

8:40 a.m. — Zach Johnson, Justin Thomas

8:50 a.m. – Patrick Rodgers, Kazuki Higa

9 a.m. — Alex Smalley, Thomas Detry

9:10 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. — Tony Finau, Chris Kirk

9:30 a.m. — Taylor Montgomery, Thomas Pieters

9:40 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Dean Burmester

10 a.m. — Cam Smith, Jon Rahm

10:10 a.m. — Thriston Lawrence, Tom Hoge

10:20 a.m. — Xander Schauffele, Ben Taylor

10:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Lucas Herbert

10:40 a.m. — Taylor Moore, Pablo Larrazabal

10:50 a.m. — Sam Stevens, Padraig Harrington

11 a.m. — Joel Dahmen, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:10 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Matt Wallace

11:20 a.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Max Homa

11:30 a.m. — Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood

11:40 a.m. — Hayden Buckley, Sihwan Kim

Noon — Sahith Theegala, J.T. Poston

12:10 p.m. — Stephan Jaeger, Victor Perez

12:20 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

12:30 p.m. — Beau Hossler, Kurt Kitayama

12:40 p.m. — K.H. Lee, Harold Varner III

12:50 p.m. — Eric Cole, Ryan Fox

1 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Mito Pereira

1:10 p.m. — Cam Davis, Dustin Johnson

1:20 p.m. — Keegan Bradley, Matt NeSmith

1:40 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

1:50 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Adam Svensson

2 p.m. — Sepp Straka, Keith Mitchell

2:10 p.m. — Justin Rose, Michael Block

2:20 p.m. — Callum Tarren, Taylor Pendrith

2:30 p.m. — Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka

2:40 p.m. — Viktor Hovland, Justin Suh

2:50 p.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Corey Conners