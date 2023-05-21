PGA Championship: Michael Block hits a wild ace in final round at Oak Hill

2023 PGA Championship - Final Round ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Michael Block of the United States, PGA of America Club Professional, reacts on the second green during the final round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 21, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Michael Block's dream week at the PGA Championship just keeps getting better.

Block, the 46-year-old teaching pro out of Southern California, made a wild hole-in-one on Sunday at Oak Hill Golf Club in Rochester, New York.

Block dunked the shot on the 151-yard par-3, which left him stunned on the tee box with playing partner Rory McIlroy as fans lost it.

Just watch:

The ace brought Block back to even par on the week.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.