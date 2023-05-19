PGA Championship: Tom Kim falls into marsh in opening round, gets absolutely covered in mud

Tom Kim took a bath in the river at Oak Hill Country Club on Thursday afternoon.

As wild as it sounds, that’s the exact situation Kim found himself in late during his opening round at the PGA Championship.

Kim hit his drive into the water — well, into the mud — on the par-4 sixth on Thursday afternoon. He started wading through the weeds to look for his ball, as one does. But when he came back out to the fairway, Kim was absolutely covered in mud.

It was all over him.

In Kim’s defense, it looked like he tried to mitigate the damage. He took off his shoes and rolled his pants up to his knees, but it doesn’t look like it did anything to help whatsoever.

So, Kim walked back to the creek that went through the fairway and hopped right in.

Just watch:

What has happened to Tom Kim?! 😅 pic.twitter.com/SeXUyXcbLK — National Club Golfer (@NCG_com) May 18, 2023

It actually worked out pretty well. Kim got most of the mud off of him, or as much as he could, though he finished the rest of the round with his pants rolled up. And after all that, he still saved his bogey on the hole — which, honestly, feels pretty good considering the circumstances.

Next time, just let the ball go.