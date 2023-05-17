PGA Championship: LIV Golf's Paul Casey WDs after new golf shoes re-aggravate toe, knee injuries

LIV Golf Tulsa - First Round Paul Casey of Crushers GC hits his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of LIV Golf Tulsa at the Cedar Ridge Country Club on Friday, May. 12, 2023 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/LIV Golf via AP)

Paul Casey officially withdrew from the PGA Championship on Tuesday due to toe and knee injuries.

The injuries, he said, were apparently re-aggravated after he switched to a new pair of golf shoes. Sam Stevens replaced Casey in the field.

Casey was one of 18 LIV Golf members who were set to compete at the second major championship of the year this week. Martin Kaymer withdrew on Friday due to an injury, too.

Casey told the Golf Channel that he's been trying out a new pair of shoes lately, which apparently led to the resurgence of his toe and knee injuries. He spent most of the day on Tuesday getting treatment. It's unclear how long he'll be out, or if he can play in next week's LIV Golf event in Washington, D.C.

Casey, 45, won three times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the 2019 Valspar Championship. The Englishman won 15 times on the DP World Tour, too, most recently at the Dubai Desert Classic in 2021. He earned a special exemption into the PGA Championship this week.