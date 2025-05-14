Pete Rose reinstated & Paul Skenes joins Team USA | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

By Jake Mintz,Jordan Shusterman, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Pete Rose is now Hall of Fame eligible. Commissioner Manfred made a huge rule change, Tuesday, which now reinstates Rose and makes him eligible for the Hall of Fame. What exactly happened, what does this mean going forward and will he get in? Jake and Jordan have plenty of thoughts.

Paul Skenes is joining Team USA. Skenes announced Tuesday that he will be pitching for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic in 2026. He joins Aaron Judge on the roster. The guys breakdown what this means for Team USA and the potential of other stars joining as well.

Javier Báez is back. Jake and Jordan discuss the new and improved Javier Báez this season. Plus, a recap of a wild Tuesday night in the MLB.

Take a mid-week break and come on over to the Baseball Bar-B-Cast.

(2:51) - Pete Rose reinstated

(43:13) - Paul Skenes to Team USA

(53:31) - Tuesday night recap

(56:34) - Javier Baez

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!