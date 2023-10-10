People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 6

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week:

2:20 - People's Panic Meter

3:37 - Introducing the 'Coping Corner'

5:11 - The first 'Coping Corner' candidate: Rhamondre Stevenson

16:19 - Who would you rather have: Nico Collins or DJ Moore?

23:18- Dallas Cowboys offense: Time to trade CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard?

33:54- Najee Harris: Time to cut bait?

35:57 - Chris Olave: Patience or frustration required?

39:24- Anthony Richardson: Injuries long term concern?

43:15 - Jerry Jeudy: Does he need to be traded IRL to be fantasy viable?

46:48 - Bryce Young: The thing Matt Harmon can't get past

51:44 - Devonta Smith and James Cook will be just fine

55:10 - Top waiver wire pickups for Week 6

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!