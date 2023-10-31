People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 8

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 8:

0:36 - Co-hosting today... Falcons HC Arthur Smith?

4:48 - Big injury updates for Cousins, Bourne

7:48 - Trade Deadline update

10:12 - Coping Corner candidates

11:11 - Candidate: Trevor Lawrence

17:42 - Candidate: Dameon Pierce

23:32 - People's Panic Meter

23:59 - Tony Pollard

33:04 - Non Elite QBs

38:44 - Zay Flowers

42:38 - Chris Olave

49:10 - Vikings players after Cousins injury

51:29 - Rams WRs: Puka Nacua + Cooper Kupp

52:25 - CJ Stroud

56:27 -Top 5 Waiver Wire pickups for Week 8

