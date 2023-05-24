Penn State vs. Michigan State moved to Ford Field on Black Friday, in prime time

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Michigan State at Penn State UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Penn State Nittany Lions Safety Jaylen Reed (7) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans Wide Receiver Tre Mosley (17) during the second half of the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 26,2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan State’s final home game of the 2023-24 regular season will be a break from tradition for the Spartans.

It was announced Wednesday afternoon that the Spartans will take on Penn State on Black Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will broadcast in prime time on NBC and Peacock.

This goes against the traditional schedule, as the Spartans' final home game won’t be played on their home field in East Lansing. Also, the game will be played on a Friday rather than the usual Saturday.

The announcement has sparked split reactions from fans, as some expressed frustration about losing a home game, on what would have been senior night for the Spartans.

You moved it to Friday, you’ve now taken away a home game, you’ve taken senior day in Spartan stadium from the fans and the Football players, you’ve taken our last chance to tailgate at our favorite place, you’ve taken away the ability for out of state people home… — Mitch Steur (@Spartan_dawg12) May 24, 2023

And others, such as junior linebacker Darius Snow are excited for the prime-time slot on the big stage. Some fans also raised the positive point that this game won't be played outside in the cold and likely snowy conditions typical for November in Michigan.

Might be slightly better conditions than the last time Penn State was in EL. Not sure it will be more fun, however... pic.twitter.com/M2iLNDe4Su — Dan Harland (@DanHarland) May 24, 2023

This announcement comes three days after ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the game's date change to Black Friday. Thamel also tweeted that "Both Michigan State and Penn State made significant concessions for the good of the league." In the ESPN report, Thamel also detailed new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's race to complete the $7 billion television deal that was negotiated by his predecessor Kevin Warren. On Sunday, Thamel reported:

"While this is being worked through, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State recently agreed to concessions to make short-term sacrifices to help the league make up for some lost revenue from the NBC deal."

As the Big Ten prepares for its merger with USC and UCLA after the 2023-24 season, the conference appears to be making sure all things are in order, particularly with its lucrative TV deal, as it enters a new chapter for the league.