Penn State vs. Michigan State moved to Ford Field on Black Friday, in prime time

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Michigan State at Penn State UNIVERSITY PARK, PA - NOVEMBER 26: Penn State Nittany Lions Safety Jaylen Reed (7) breaks up a pass intended for Michigan State Spartans Wide Receiver Tre Mosley (17) during the second half of the college football game between the Michigan State Spartans and Penn State Nittany Lions on November 26,2022, at Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Chase Darden, Yahoo Sports

Michigan State’s final home game of the 2023-24 regular season will be a break from tradition for the Spartans.

It was announced Wednesday afternoon that the Spartans will take on Penn State on Black Friday at Ford Field in Detroit. The game will broadcast in prime time on NBC and Peacock.

This goes against the traditional schedule, as the Spartans' final home game won’t be played on their home field in East Lansing. Also, the game will be played on a Friday rather than the usual Saturday.

The announcement has sparked split reactions from fans, as some expressed frustration about losing a home game, on what would have been senior night for the Spartans.

And others, such as junior linebacker Darius Snow are excited for the prime-time slot on the big stage. Some fans also raised the positive point that this game won't be played outside in the cold and likely snowy conditions typical for November in Michigan.

This announcement comes three days after ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the game's date change to Black Friday. Thamel also tweeted that "Both Michigan State and Penn State made significant concessions for the good of the league." In the ESPN report, Thamel also detailed new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti's race to complete the $7 billion television deal that was negotiated by his predecessor Kevin Warren. On Sunday, Thamel reported:

"While this is being worked through, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State recently agreed to concessions to make short-term sacrifices to help the league make up for some lost revenue from the NBC deal."

As the Big Ten prepares for its merger with USC and UCLA after the 2023-24 season, the conference appears to be making sure all things are in order, particularly with its lucrative TV deal, as it enters a new chapter for the league.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!