Patriots reportedly trading QB Mac Jones to Jaguars

The New England Patriots are trading embattled quarterback Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Trade: Patriots are finalizing a deal to send QB Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources tell ESPN. The trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins Wednesday and he passes a physical. The two sides were discussing a 6th-round pick, per sources.



— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Jones, 25, struggled mightily under Bill Belichick during the 2023 season, but will get a fresh start as a backup in Jacksonville.

