Patriots place RB Rhamondre Stevenson on injured reserve

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rhamondre Stevenson's season ended. The New England Patriots placed the running back on injured reserve after missing the last three games due to an injured right ankle.

Stevenson suffered the high-ankle sprain in the first quarter of the Patriots' 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 3. Chargers linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu came in unblocked on a blitz and hip-drop tackled Stevenson from behind. Stevenson fumbled and Tuipulotu recovered it.

This is the same tackling technique that saw Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews get injured. That particular technique has received a lot of notoriety due to the severity of the injuries it has caused.

At the time of his injury, Stevenson led the Patriots with 619 rushing yards — on 156 carries — and in receptions with 38 catches for 238 yards in 12 games. He had four rushing touchdowns, too.

He had been making good progress. But based on where the #Patriots are, pushing it makes no sense. https://t.co/jMixem12q7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2023

In his absence, Ezekiel Elliott, who spent seven years with the Dallas Cowboys before signing in the offseason, has taken over as the lead back. Elliott has managed 120 rushing yards on 45 carries and caught 21 receptions for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

The Patriots are 2-1 over that stretch, with a 4-11 record. New England currently own the fourth pick in the NFL Draft.

