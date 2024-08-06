Patriots' Matthew Judon explains apparent heated exchange with head coach Jerod Mayo

After a heated conversation with Patriots coach Jerod Mayo a week ago, star pass rusher Matthew Judon finally explained his side of the story.

Judon, who briefly left the practice field after the exchange with Mayo, spoke with reporters during training camp for the first time since the conversation was caught on camera.

“We had a conversation. I didn’t want to be a distraction to the team, so I went inside,” Judon told reporters. “I wasn’t participating in those drills that day. I went inside and then I got a message so I came back and talked to the GM, our GM. Then I went back inside. Sorry I'm animated. I talk with my hands”

Judon had made it known earlier in the camp that he was unhappy with his contract and wanted to have it be restructured. His current deal has one year remaining with a cap hit of $14,675,848, according to Spotrac. That's nowhere near what many of the league's pass rushers make. Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler who recorded 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022, his first two years in New England.

He played only four games in 2023 before a torn bicep cut his season short.

It wasn't clear if his conversation with Mayo was about his contract. Judon, however, has returned to practice and looks to be ready to continue participating in camp.