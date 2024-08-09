Paris Olympics: Disaster for U.S. men as drought continues in 4x100 relay

Christian Coleman, right, of the United States, hands off to Fred Kerley teammate during a heat in the men's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) (Bernat Armangue/AP)

By Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo Sports

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

SAINT-DENIS, France — The absence of Noah Lyles isn’t what derailed the U.S.’s bid to win gold in the men’s 4x100-meter relay.

It’s the Americans’ maddening inability to find four men who can pass the baton to one another while running as fast as they can.

Christian Coleman, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King and Fred Kerley crossed the line in seventh place on Friday night but were ultimately disqualified, extending the U.S.’s 20-year medal drought in the mens’ 4x100 relay. Canada won gold, nearly four tenths of a second ahead of the Americans. South Africa took silver, while Great Britain took bronze.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!