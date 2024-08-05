Paris Olympics: Simone Biles stumbles on balance beam, fails to medal

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day Ten USA's Simone Biles falls from the beam during the women's balance beam final at the Bercy Arena on the tenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Monday August 5, 2024. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images) (Mike Egerton - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports

PARIS — Simone Biles fell off the beam, a rare miscue here in Paris on Friday, that derailed what was headed to a four-gold-in-four-attempts competition here.

Biles lost balance and slipped off the beam at the end of a combination. She recorded a 13.100 to finish fifth. It cost her a chance to collect an 11th career Olympics medal.

The good news?

She still has one more event to go — her beloved floor where she is the heavy favorite later Monday afternoon

Italy's Alice A'mato took gold.

