Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and US' Rai Benjamin compete in the men's 4x400m relay final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 10, 2024.

SAINT-DENIS, France — The U.S. men’s and women’s 4x400 meter relay teams did more than just sweep Olympic gold on Saturday night.

They also cemented Paris 2024 as USA Track & Field’s most successful Olympics in 40 years.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Rai Benjamin took the baton in first on the final leg, then held off a charge from Botswana's Letsile Tebogo — winner of the 200 on Thursday — to win the men’s 4x400 relay in Olympic record time of 2:54.43 — .10 ahead of Tebogo.