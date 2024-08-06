Paris Olympics: Sara Hughes, Kelly Cheng eliminated by Switzerland in beach volleyball quarterfinals

United States' Kelly Cheng, left, and Sara Hughes hug during a quarterfinal beach volleyball match against Switzerland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

The United States has a history of dominance in women's beach volleyball, with four gold medalists in the last five Summer Olympics. But that trend didn't hold true in Paris, with no American women making it past the quarterfinals.

Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng lost 2-0 to Switzerland's Tanja Hueberli and Nina Brunner on Tuesday, one day after the duo of Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss fell in the round of 16, 2-0, to Canada's Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes. Hughes and Cheng dropped the first set 21-18, and the second 21-19.

The United States now has just one team remaining in the beach volleyball tournament, with Andrew Benesh and Miles Partain taking on Qatar in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

