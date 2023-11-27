Panthers reportedly fire Frank Reich just 11 games into his first season as coach

Carolina Panthers coach Frank Reich attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/(John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

Frank Reich didn't even make it through a full season as the Carolina Panthers' head coach. Reich was reportedly fired Monday after another loss dropped the Panthers to 1-10 on the season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

One and done 🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Panthers have fired coach Frank Reich, sources say, moving on before his first season is over.



Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor is the interim coach and addressing the team now. Jim Caldwell moves to special advisor working with the offense. pic.twitter.com/Cn0WUJPhYA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2023

This story will be updated.