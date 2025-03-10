Panthers get edge Patrick Jones II

Arizona Cardinals v Minnesota Vikings MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 01: Pat Jones II #91 of the Minnesota Vikings readies for play against the Arizona Cardinals in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Cardinals 23-22. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images) (David Berding/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers reached a two-year, $20 million deal with edge rusher Patrick Jones II on Monday, according to the NFL Network.

Jones had 39 total tackles and seven sacks, both of which were career-highs, last season with the Vikings.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!