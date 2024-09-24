Panic Meter: Anthony Richardson, Miami Dolphins, all the TEs + Waiver Wire pickups | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Scott Pianowski,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 3 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Scott Pianowski for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Anthony Richardson, Brandon Aiyuk and the entire TE position.

To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:00) - Scott's monologue on MNF games: JAX@BUF + WSH@CIN

(6:45) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Anthony Richardson, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Garrett Wilson, Brandon Aiyuk, JSN, Xavier Worthy

(32:45) - People's Panic Meter submissions: All of the tight ends

(48:25) - Waiver Wire Connections: Players you need to target this week

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

