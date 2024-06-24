Padres place Fernando Tatís Jr. on 10-day IL with stress reaction in leg

Fernando Tatís Jr. is heading to the 10-day injured list with what the San Diego Padres' medical staff diagnosed as a right femoral stress reaction. The 25-year-old has not played since Friday while battling tightness in his right quadricep for the last few weeks.

Not only is Tatís Jr. dealing with that, he has also played through a left triceps bruise after he was hit by a pitch on Friday by Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Colin Rea.

In his last at-bat of the night, #Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. got hit in the elbow. He initially stayed in the game but was pinch hit for in his next at-bat. Possible injury.



Padres manager Mike Shildt said that there was a chance of using Tatís Jr. to pinch-hit, but an IL trip was needed after further evaluation showed rest was necessary in order for him to recover fully.

Shildt said a timetable for Tatís Jr.'s return isn't clear. He could be back in the Padres' lineup in early July or not until after the MLB All-Star break.

Tatís Jr. has played in 80 games this season and is slashing slashing .279/.354/.468 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs.

The Padres currently second in the NL West and hold the final wild-card spot with a 41-41 record.