Packers receiver loses improbable fumble on the sideline while reaching for a first down

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 05: Dontayvion Wicks #13 of the Green Bay Packers fumbles the ball in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 05, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers receiver Dontayvion Wicks probably felt like the football gods were out to get him in Week 9. Wicks was on the wrong end of an improbable fumble after stretching for a first down in a close game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The play occurred just after halftime. On the first play of the third quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love hit Wicks with a pass near the sideline. Wicks fell to the ground while making the play, and reached for the first-down marker. Wicks made it over the line, but the ball hit the ground and popped out of his hand. It landed directly in the arms of Rams defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon, who made sure both his feet were in bounds when he secured the ball. Since Wicks was never touched, the play was ruled a fumble.

So much needed to go wrong for Wicks to lose that fumble. He had to catch the ball close enough to the first-down marker that he felt he could reach out and get the first down, he had to be untouched as he made it over the line, the ball had to take the perfect bounce away from the sideline and Witherspoon had to be standing in the perfect spot — with both of his feet clearly in bounds — in order for Wicks to lose the turnover.

Thankfully for Wicks, the Rams failed to take advantage of the turnover. Their drive after the fumble lasted six plays and ended with a punt.