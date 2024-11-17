Packers block FG as time runs out, hang on to beat Bears

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 17: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after his team's rushing touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

The Bears defense registered multiple key stops, too.

Rookie cornerback Terell Smith intercepted Jordan Love in the red-zone, setting up Chicago's offense for its first touchdown in four weeks a 7-yard Roschon Johnson carry that reflected how Williams' mobility challenged the Packers defense.

Chicago would again stop Love one yard short on fourth-and-goal, and still later on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:59 to play.

But the progress Williams and Co. showed for much of the day wasn’t enough.

Even after Williams cobbled together a masterful final drive, including a 21-yard completion to fellow rookie Rome Odunze on third and 19, the 46-yard field goal attempt by Cairos Santos was blocked.

The Packers kept their six-year streak alive, a 20-19 win their 11th straight in the rivalry.

This developing story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!