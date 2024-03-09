Pacers G Bennedict Mathurin to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Indiana Pacers v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 10: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers looks on against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 10, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images) (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder, the team announced on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who is averaging 14.5 points per game this season, was initially expected to be out for just three games before the diagnosis. Surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache will be performed his surgery in Los Angeles next week.

While the 2024 Rising Stars MVP is expected to make a full recovery in time for next season, he'll be missed as the Pacers fight to make the playoffs this year.

This story will be updated.

