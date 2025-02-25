Pacers fans sue Patrick Beverley, Bucks after altercation during 2024 NBA playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 02: Patrick Beverley #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 02, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

A pair of Indiana Pacers fans are suing the Milwaukee Bucks and former point guard Patrick Beverley for throwing a ball into the stands at the end of Game 6 of their first-round playoff series last season.

According to the Indianapolis Star, the fans are claiming they experienced "physical pain," emotional distress, "humiliation, embarrassment and anguish," medical expenses, and lost wages after Beverley was seen throwing a ball at a female Pacers fan and hitting her in the head. Beverley then waved at a different fan to throw the ball back, which they did, and then Beverley threw the ball right back at the fan.

Beverley kept jawing with fans behind their bench before teammates and others defused the situation. He was not ejected from the game, but he didn’t return.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

The incident was investigated by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department but no charges were filed.

Beverley was suspended four games without pay by the NBA for throwing the basketball and also for his interaction with an ESPN reporter after the loss at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"It's an unfortunate situation that should have never happened. What I did was bad and that should have never happened. I have to be better and I will be better," <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSDaS6_hpKA">Beverley said on his podcast </a>after the incident.

Beverley added that he reacted that way because of what was said to him by fans.

''Regardless of what was said ... it was more than, 'Cancun on three,'" Beverley said. "Let's just say it was more than that. I've been called a lot of stuff in this league, I haven't been called that one. Still inexcusable, it doesn't matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better."

In July, Beverley signed with Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. The two sides parted ways earlier this month after he was suspended for a disagreeing with the coach.

His four-game suspension remains should be return to play in the NBA.